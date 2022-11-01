Alembic Pharma gets final USFDA nod for injection used in surgeries, ulcers

Mini
Glycopyrrolate Injection USP has an estimated market size of $42 million for 12 months ending June 2022, according to clinical research firm IQVIA.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced on Tuesday that its first injectable product from its General Sterile Facility - Glycopyrrolate Injection USP – was approved by the US Food and Drug Regulator.
The final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Glycopyrrolate Injection USP, in single-dose and multiple-dose vials.
The injection is used during surgeries and in the treatment of peptic ulcers.