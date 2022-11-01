Alembic Pharma gets final USFDA nod for injection used in surgeries, ulcers

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Glycopyrrolate Injection USP has an estimated market size of $42 million for 12 months ending June 2022, according to clinical research firm IQVIA.

Buy / Sell Alembic Pharma share TRADE

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced on Tuesday that its first injectable product from its General Sterile Facility - Glycopyrrolate Injection USP – was approved by the US Food and Drug Regulator.

The final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Glycopyrrolate Injection USP, in single-dose and multiple-dose vials.

Glycopyrrolate Injection USP has an estimated market size of $42 million for 12 months ending June 2022, according to clinical research firm IQVIA.

The injection is used during surgeries and in the treatment of peptic ulcers.

In other news on Alembic Pharma, the company's F-3 plant at Karkhadi between August 18 - August 30 issued two observations for the same. The earlier inspection of this plant in November last year resulted in 10 observations.

The company will declare its September quarter results on November 11.