Alembic Pharma to take Rs 1,150 crore impairment charge for three Gujarat plants

Drugmaker Alembic Pharma announced on Thursday that it will be taking an impairment charge of Rs 1,150.43 crore pertaining to its three under-construction manufacturing plants in Gujarat.

The company mentioned that the USFDA approval processes for these manufacturing facilities took longer than anticipated due to Covid-19. It now fears that the cash generation estimates from these manufacturing facilities are likely to have undergone a significant downward revision, due to price erosion in the US generics market as well as rising global interest rates.

Therefore, the Capital Work In Progress (CWIP) amount of these manufacturing facilities is higher than the amount recoverable.

The three plants currently under construction are:

Formulation 2 in Panelav for products relating to oncology injectables, and oncology oral solid dosages

Formulation 3 in Karakhadi for products related to ophthalmic and general injectables

and Formulation 4 at Jarod for products relating to oral solid dosages

Alembic Pharma's impairment is over and above the write-offs of Rs 340 crore so far due to the buyout of its partner stake Aleor Derma in March last year. The total write-offs currently stand at Rs 1,490 crore.

The company will tap the general reserves to account for the impairment charge. It will take part of the impairment charge for the current financial year, while the remaining charge will be taken when the plants come on-stream.

Brokerage firm JM Financial believes that Alembic Pharma's return ratios can improve due to a lower base and that most of the balance sheet clean-ups, write-offs and capex cycle are now complete.

