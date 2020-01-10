Market
Ajmera Realty's shares rally 28% in 4 trading sessions on internal restructuring plan
Updated : January 10, 2020 02:48 PM IST
The stock has been constantly trading higher since January 7 when the company announced that it will consider and approve the proposal of an internal restructuring.
Post BSE filing by the company, the stock began to cross the 200-DMA and rallied 28 percent in just four trading sessions.
At 2:27 pm, the stock was trading 11.71 percent or 15.55 points higher to Rs 148.30 per share on the NSE.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more