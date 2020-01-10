Market

Ajmera Realty's shares rally 28% in 4 trading sessions on internal restructuring plan

Updated : January 10, 2020 02:48 PM IST

The stock has been constantly trading higher since January 7 when the company announced that it will consider and approve the proposal of an internal restructuring.

Post BSE filing by the company, the stock began to cross the 200-DMA and rallied 28 percent in just four trading sessions.