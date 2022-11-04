Ajanta Pharma shares drop after profit, margin decline in the September quarter

By CNBCTV18.com

Margins were impacted during the quarter due to a jump in raw material freight cost, price erosion in US generics and preponement of certain costs

Shares of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. declined nearly 7 percent after the company announced its September quarter results.

The company’s profit after tax fell 20 percent to Rs 156.6 crore compared to Rs 195.94 crore during the year-ago quarter.

Ajanta Pharma reported a sharp fall in EBITDA margin during the September quarter. The company’s September quarter margins tumbled to 20.9 percent from 29.7 percent in the year-ago quarter and 23 percent in the previous quarter.

A jump in raw material freight cost, price erosion in US generics, and preponement of certain costs impacted the margin. However, it said it expects the second half of the fiscal year to be better, guiding for around 26 percent (+/-1 percent) EBITDA margin for the period.

Ajanta Pharma’s EBITDA stood at Rs 196 crore, down 25.5 percent from Rs 263 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations rose marginally by 6 percent to Rs 938 crore in the second quarter against Rs 885 crore a year ago.

Ajanta Pharma's India sales stood at Rs 314 crore, up 27 percent from Rs 248 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. The record date for the same has been set as November 24.

Brokerage house Motilal Oswal maintained its ‘buy’ rating on Ajanta Pharma with a target price of Rs 1560. It cut FY23/FY24 earnings estimates by 6 percent and 5 percent, respectively, to factor in a lack of launches in US generics and moderation in growth prospects in Africa.

Incred recommended existing investors to ‘add’ the stock to their portfolio with a target price of Rs 1,439. It also reduced FY23E and FY24-FY25E core earnings estimates by 17 percent and 8-9 percent, respectively.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma are currently trading at Rs 1,268.80, down 5.85 percent.