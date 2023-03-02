Airtel hits 1 million customers on 5G network in Mumbai

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd ended at Rs 740.15, down by Rs 10.05, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G user mark on its network in Mumbai.

Airtel was the first to roll out 5G in the country and Mumbai was one of the first 8 cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. Today, Airtel’s 5G services are available in over 140 cities across the length and breadth of the country.

Vibhor Gupta, CEO of Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, said the adoption of 5G has truly been remarkable with 1 million Mumbaikars already experiencing the ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus.

The company has recently surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally. Airtel is well poised to cover every town and key rural area with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company will continue to advance its network to more locations across the city allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more, Gupta added.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently LIVE in several key landmark locations in Mumbai, including The Gateway of India, Nariman Point, Film City, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai Metro junctions of Ghatkopar and Andheri, Chhatrapati Shivaji railway Terminus, to name a few, it said.

Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for customers. First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network.

Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connection. Finally, Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.

From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra &

Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation, it added.