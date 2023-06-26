Airtel Business CEO Ajay Chitkara resigns, telco announces changes to its leadership team

Shares of Bharti Airtel ended at Rs 851.80, down by Rs 4.45, or 0.52 percent on the BSE.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday said the company has announced changes to its leadership team in Airtel Business.

The company in an exchange filing said Ajay Chitkara, CEO of Airtel Business, has decided to move on. He will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023.

Consequently, Airtel Business will operate as three business and channel segments – Global business, led by Vani Venkatesh, Domestic business led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers, led by Ashish Arora, the company said.

Commenting on the changes, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO of Bharti Airtel said Airtel Business "is a jewel in our overall portfolio and presents an exciting growth opportunity going forward".

"I am looking forward to working closely with Vani, Ganesh, and Ashish to help scale this business. I also want to acknowledge Ajay’s contributions. In his 23 long years with Airtel Ajay has delivered significant impact. He has also built Airtel Business into a strong force. I wish him the very best in his future endeavours," Vittal said.

Bharti Airtel posted a 49.2 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,005.6 crore for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 on the back of new 4G customers and strong growth in average revenue per user (ARPU).

The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 14.31 percent to Rs 36,009 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 31,500.3 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

Bharti Airtel India's business during the reported quarter grew by about 12.2 percent to Rs 25,250 crore and by 19 percent in the 2022-23 fiscal to Rs 82,487.7 crore.

The company exited the fourth quarter and fiscal year with the highest industry average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 193 compared to Rs 178 which it recorded in the March 2022 quarter.

Airtel India Mobile services revenue during the reported quarter grew 12 percent to Rs 19,549.3 crore from Rs 17,526.2 crore in the March 2022 quarter. The annual revenue of the mobile services business in India grew by 21 percent to Rs 75,924.6 crore in FY23 from Rs 62,915.1 crore in FY22.