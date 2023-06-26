Airtel Business CEO Ajay Chitkara resigns, telco announces changes to its leadership team

Shares of Bharti Airtel ended at Rs 851.80, down by Rs 4.45, or 0.52 percent on the BSE.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday said the company has announced changes to its leadership team in Airtel Business.

The company in an exchange filing said Ajay Chitkara, CEO of Airtel Business, has decided to move on. He will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023.

Consequently, Airtel Business will operate as three business and channel segments – Global business, led by Vani Venkatesh, Domestic business led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers, led by Ashish Arora, the company said.