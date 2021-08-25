Airline stocks surge as govt ponders removing existing caps on fares, flights

Airline stocks surged on the BSE during the trade on Wednesday on the possibility that government might remove existing limits on the airline companies.

The Economic Times reported Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with top airline executives on Monday to discuss the possibility of removing existing caps on the number of flights and the minimum-maximum fares that airlines can charge in the domestic sector.

While no final decision was made, the caps might be abolished, which was a good enough incentive for investors to buy airline stocks.

The shares of Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) surged as much as three percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,742. And the shares of SpiceJet surged nearly six percent to trade at the intraday high of Rs 72.35.

The government had imposed lower and upper caps on the airlines, in terms of the number of flights and fares. While lower caps could help the companies reeling under financial losses incurred due to the coronavirus outbreak, upper caps were supposed to help passengers. A cap on flight operations was needed to contain the spread of the virus.

This comes after India's July air passenger traffic rose over 60 percent to over 50 lakh passengers, as compared with the previous month. Over 30 lakh passengers had travelled via air in June and 21 lakh in July 2020.

The passenger load factor (or capacity utilisation) of the airlines surged too. IndiGo saw its load factor rising to 66.2 percent from 62.7 percent in June. SpiceJet's load factor rose to 74.6 percent from 71 percent in June. Analysts expect the numbers to improve from August onwards.

While the rising pace of vaccination has pushed the numbers higher, a lot also depends on the potential third wave of COVID-19 infections and its impact. The fears are high because, after the second wave of infections, the airlines had witnessed the traffic plummeting. This was the reason why both the companies reported a widened net loss for the first quarter of the financial year 2022.

"The last five quarters have been the most difficult phase ever for SpiceJet as aviation remained the worst-hit sector during the second wave as well. Q1 was severely impacted by the second wave as passenger traffic almost disappeared," Ajay Singh, Chairman, SpiceJet said earlier

SpiceJet's net loss widened to Rs 729 crore in Q1 FY22, against the loss of Rs 593.4 crore in Q1 FY21. However, its total income increased 80 percent to Rs 1,265.85 crore in Q1. And its income from operations surged over 100 percent to Rs 1,089 crore.

IndiGo, on the contrary, reported a net loss of Rs 3.174.2 crore for Q1 FY22, against a net loss of Rs 2,844 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations surged nearly 300 percent YoY to Rs 3,006 crore.

At the time of writing, the shares of IndiGo were trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 1,717 on the BSE. Whereas the shares of SpiceJet were trading at Rs 71.50, nearly four percent higher on the bourse.