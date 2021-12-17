Airline stocks mixed as aviation regulator reports November air traffic data

The share prices of aviation stocks received a mixed response from investors on Friday as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released the domestic air passenger traffic data for November.

The domestic air passenger traffic was at 1.05 crore in November, as against 6.40 million in the corresponding period a year ago. While IndiGo carried 57.06 lakh passengers last month and SpiceJet flew 10.78 lakh passengers according to the data shared by DGCA. IndiGo's market share improved to 54.3 percent last month from 53.5 percent in October and SpiceJet's to 10.3 percent from 3 percent.

The share price of InterGlobe Aviation ( IndiGo ) was was up 1.5 percent at today’s high but later erased gains and was down 0.40 percent at Rs 1,955.70 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange at 2:50 pm. SpiceJet stock, meanwhile, declined almost 2 percent to Rs 66.20 on BSE. Jet Airways shares too were down more than 2 percent to Rs 86.50.

The mixed trend in airline stocks comes on a day when the market witnessed a sharp fall tracking weakness across global markets. The new COVID-19 variant Omicron , along with FII selling and Fed rate hike announcement seems to have spooked investor confidence.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the pandemic. India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to coronavirus.