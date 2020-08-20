  • SENSEX
Airbnb files for IPO as short-term rental market rebounds

Updated : August 20, 2020 11:06 AM IST

If Airbnb moves forward with the IPO, the filing would be made public closer to the time of the listing.
The number of shares Airbnb will sell and the valuation it will seek have not yet been determined, Airbnb said in a statement.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are lead advisers on the IPO.
