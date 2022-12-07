Ahluwalia Contracts wins fifth order in a month worth Rs 55 crore

The construction engineering company’s order inflow stands at Rs 4,017.63 crore so far in the current financial year.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. has bagged its fifth order worth Rs 55.39 crore for the construction work of a hostel for a private university in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab.
As per the terms of the order, Ahluwalia Contracts will be engaged in the construction of shell and core, facade, and MEPF work for Phase-2A (Hostel-2) of Plaksha University.
With the aforementioned contract, the construction engineering company’s order inflow stands at Rs 4,017.63 crore so far in the current financial year.
This is the second contract bagged by the company this week. On December 6, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) announced that it had bagged a new construction order worth Rs 175 crore from the Assam government.
The order was for the construction of a 5,000-seating capacity auditorium at Guwahati at a cost of Rs 174.88 crore.
Last month, Ahluwalia Contracts also bagged an order worth Rs 120.23 crore from the Assam government for the construction of the Lachit Moidam Memorial and Cultural Complex at Lahdoigarh in Jorhat. In addition, it was awarded new construction orders worth Rs 500.05 crore.
Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) ended at Rs 445.65, down 1.58 percent on Wednesday.
