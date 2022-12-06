Ahluwalia Contracts shares rise after Rs 175 crore order win in Assam

Last month, Ahluwalia Contracts announced that it bagged an order worth Rs 120.23 crore from the Assam government for construction work.

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. surged as much as 6.7 percent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company announced it has bagged a new construction order worth Rs 175 crore from the Assam government.

The company said that it has secured an order for the construction of a 5,000-seating capacity auditorium at Guwahati worth Rs 174.88 crore.

With this, the company's order inflow during the current financial year has reached Rs 3,962.24 crore to date.

Last month, Ahluwalia Contracts announced that it bagged an order worth Rs 120.23 crore from the Assam government for construction work. The company secured the order for the construction of the Lachit Moidam Memorial & Cultural Complex at Lahdoigarh in Jorhat.

In addition, it was awarded new construction orders worth Rs 500.05 crore.

The first project involved MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) work for the design, fabrication, supply, and erection of pre-engineering building structural steel works at Mandale Depot cum workshop at Mumbai Metro Rail project of MMRDA for Rs 68.05 crore.

The second order pertained to major upgradation for Chandigarh Railway Station on the modular concept of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode for Rs 462 crore.

The company reported a 9.3 percent increase in net profit to Rs 39.10 crore in the September quarter from Rs 35.77 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue from operations dropped 10.8 percent to Rs 622.84 crore from Rs 698 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts are trading nearly 2 percent higher at Rs 448.35.