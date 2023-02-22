Ahluwalia Contracts wins Rs 147 crore order for civil works in a Gurugram project 

homemarket Newsstocks NewsAhluwalia Contracts wins Rs 147 crore order for civil works in a Gurugram project 

Ahluwalia Contracts also informed that its order inflow after the new contract stands at Rs 4,164.63 crore till date for the current financial year.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, a company primarily engaged in the business of civil construction activities, on Wednesday announced that it has won a new contract worth nearly Rs 147 crore.

The company said that it has won the contract from Puri Construction Pvt. Ltd for civil and structural works of the project named ‘The Aravallis’ located in Sector-61 of Gurugram, Haryana.


Earlier this month, Ahluwalia Contracts said that its revenue for the December 2022 quarter saw growth of 9 percent year-on-year. The company also maintained its 10-15 percent revenue growth guidance for the current financial year, translating to overall topline of Rs 3,000 crore.

December quarter EBITDA margin stood at 10.5 percent. For the full year, the company expects margin to be at 11 percent and increase to 12 percent in the next financial year.

After the results, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities said that it maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the Ahluwalia Contracts stock with a target price of Rs 650, citing margin improvement and robust execution as the key catalysts.

HDFC Securities in its institutional research report dated February 15 also said that it was maintaining its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a reduced price target of Rs 568 per share.

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts ended 1.9 percent lower at Rs 471.60.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
