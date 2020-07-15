Market Ahead of RIL 43rd AGM today, stock prices hit all time high again! More steam left or is the rally over? Updated : July 15, 2020 01:15 PM IST Shares of Reliance Industries hit its all-time high of Rs 1,973, up 3 percent on BSE on Wednesday ahead of the oil-to-telecom-retail conglomerate's 43rd AGM. The stock has more than doubled its wealth from March lows and brokerages expect the stock to cross the Rs 2000-mark soon. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply