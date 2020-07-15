  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Ahead of RIL 43rd AGM today, stock prices hit all time high again! More steam left or is the rally over?

Updated : July 15, 2020 01:15 PM IST

Shares of Reliance Industries hit its all-time high of Rs 1,973, up 3 percent on BSE on Wednesday ahead of the oil-to-telecom-retail conglomerate's 43rd AGM.
The stock has more than doubled its wealth from March lows and brokerages expect the stock to cross the Rs 2000-mark soon.
Ahead of RIL 43rd AGM today, stock prices hit all time high again! More steam left or is the rally over?

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Mindtree's travel, hospitality revenues plunge 50%, expects Q2 to be better

Mindtree's travel, hospitality revenues plunge 50%, expects Q2 to be better

Delhi airport handled more than 20 million pieces of medical supplies in Q1 of 2020-21

Delhi airport handled more than 20 million pieces of medical supplies in Q1 of 2020-21

Wipro shares zoom 15% post Q1 results; brokerages raise target price

Wipro shares zoom 15% post Q1 results; brokerages raise target price

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement