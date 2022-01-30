AGS Transact Technologies to list on Monday

Leading payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies, which has completed a Rs 680-crore share sale over eight times subscription last week, is listing on Monday with debut trade taking place on the BSE.

The IPO, which was carried out through an offer for sale, received bids for 22.35 crore shares against an offer of 2.87 crore, translating into a subscription of 8.22 times, the company had said after the issue was closed on January 21.

The retail demand stood at 3.25 times, qualified institutional buyers 2.82 times, and the non-institutional category received 27 times subscription. It had earlier raised Rs 204 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 680-crore issue saw promoters and other selling shareholders divesting stakes at a price band of Rs 166-175.

AGS Transact is an integrated omnichannel payment solutions provider providing customised products and services comprising ATM and cash-recycling machines outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.

Through the offer-for-sale (OFS), promoter Ravi B Goyal had sold shares worth Rs 650 crore, but the company informed exchanges that he pumped the entire money back into the company by subscribing to CCPS or compulsorily convertible preference shares on January 29.

As a result, the debt-to-equity ratio and the debt-to-operating profit ratio have now become strong, which will lead to substantial savings of financial costs, thereby improving profitability, it said.

AGS leads the domestic ATM industry. It has over 80 banking partners and services 72,000 ATMs/ cash-recycling machines, and has over 2.2 lakh points of sale machines.