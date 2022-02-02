AGS Transact Technologies shares extend losses to 3rd day, trade at 11% discount to issue price

AGS Transact Technologies' share price continued to fall for the third session on Wednesday, following a weak listing earlier on January 31.

The stock, which ended the listing day at a discount of around eight percent to the issue price, was down 3.3 percent to Rs 155.05 in intraday trade on BSE. AGS Transact Tech, the first debutant on stock exchanges in 2022, was trading 2.93 percent at Rs 155.75 at 1:48 pm.

At the current level, the shares of Mumbai-based payment solutions provider are available at a discount of 11 percent to the issue price of Rs 175.

AGS Transact Tech Rs 680-crore initial public offering was subscribed more than eight times on January 21, the final day of the bidding process. The quotas reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) were subscribed 2.7 times and 25.6 times respectively. The portion reserved for retail investors saw a booking of 3.1 times.

The company had set a price band of Rs 166-175 apiece.

On the day of listing , Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at Share India Securities, said he saw AGS Transact Technologies as a good option for long-term gains, given the company's diversified product portfolio, customer base and revenue stream.

AGS Transact Tech provides customised products and services comprising ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.