AGS Transact Technologies IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

AGS Transact Technologies' initial public offer (IPO) worth Rs 680 crore will hit the Street on Wednesday. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity by promoters and existing shareholders.

Mumbai-based AGS Transact Technologies is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider.

The IPO will close for subscription on January 21. Investors will be able to bid for AGS Transact Tech shares in a price band of Rs 166-175 apiece under the IPO, in multiples of 85. At the upper end of the price band, one lot is valued at Rs 14,875.

ALSO READ

AGS Transact Technologies will likely be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on February 1.

Should you subscribe to the AGS Transact Technologies IPO? Here's what brokerages say:

Emkay Global

The brokerage believes the AGS Transact Technologies IPO is fairly priced, in line with its peers. Emkay recommends subscribing to the issue, and believes it provides an opportunity to invest in a cash-cum-digital play from a long-term perspective.

At the higher end of the price band, the stock is valued at 3.7 times its annualised FY21 earnings and 3.8 times FY22E BV, which is similar to its peers like CMS Info Systems at 4.4 times FY21 earnings, and 3.7 times annualised FY22E BV, and SIS with multiple business lines trading at 3.7 times its FY21 BV, according to the brokerage.

Emkay has mentioned "loss of ATM business mandate with large bank, COVID-led business disruption and delay in the scale-up of digital payment business" as key risks.

Swastika Investmart

The brokerage has an 'avoid' rating for the IPO. "The company’s revenue has been flat over the last three years, mostly on the declining side, and its profit has been decreasing. The company’s margin also shrank. The company is one of India’s leading omni-channel payment solution providers with a strong network. However, the government’s focus on digital payments, which will further decrease the use and availability of cash, can have an adverse effect on business activities," Swastika said in a note.

According to the brokerage, the IPO is priced at a PE of 38 times and P/BV of 3.71 times on the NAV of Rs 47.11, which is slightly higher than its listed peers. However, the peers are not comparable on an apple-to-apple basis, it said.