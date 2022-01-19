AGS Transact Technologies IPO subscribed 77% so far on Day 1

Mumbai-based AGS Transact Technologies' IPO has been subscribed over 70 percent so far on Wednesday, the first day of the bidding process. The IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 680 crore by promoters and existing shareholders, will close for subscription on Friday, January 21.

AGS Transact Technologies is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider.

As of 2:39 pm, the AGS Transact Tech IPO received bids for 2.2 crore shares, as against the 2.9 crore shares on offer -- an overall subscription of 77 percent.

The categories intended for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors saw subscriptions of 0.9 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was yet to receive any bid.

Shares under the AGS Transact IPO are available for bidding in a price range of Rs 166-175, in multiples of 85. At the upper end of the range, one lot of AGS Transact shares is worth Rs 14,875.

AGS Transact Technologies will be listed on bourses BSE and NSE on February 1.

AGS Transact Tech provides a slew of customised products and services, including ATM and CRM outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions.

It operates in the segments of payment solutions, banking automation solutions and other automation solutions.

For the entire financial year 2020-21, the company reported a net profit of Rs 54.8 crore, as against Rs 83 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,758.9 crore for FY21, as against Rs 1,800.4 crore for the year-ago period.