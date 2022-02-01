AGS Transact Technologies shares extend losses after muted listing

AGS Transact Technologies shares continued to decline on Tuesday, a day after ending the listing day at a discount of around eight percent to the issue price. AGS Transact Tech is the first debutant on stock exchanges BSE and NSE so far this year. Its weak listing comes after most of the 63 IPOs in 2021 enjoyed a robust response from investors.

On BSE, the stock of Mumbai-based payment solutions provider AGS Transact ended 0.5 percent lower at Rs 160.5 apiece on Tuesday. It declined one percent to settle at Rs 159.4 apiece on NSE.

At the current level, AGS Transact Technologies shares are available at a discount of around 8-9 percent to the issue price of Rs 175.

The stock had settled at Rs 161.3 on BSE on the listing day , and Rs 160.5 on NSE.

Weakness in the AGS Transaction stocks comes despite a marginal premium in the grey market in the past few days. Dealers said AGS Transact commadned a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 5-15 prior to the debut on the bourses. Grey market is an unoffocial market for unlisted securities.

ALSO READ

AGS Transact Technologies shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 166-175 apiece from January 19 to January 21 under the company's IPO.

The initial share sale was subscribed 7.8 times the shares on offer. The quotas reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) were subscribed 2.7 times and 25.6 times respectively. The portion reserved for retail investors saw a booking of 3.1 times.

ALSO READ: How to read key IPO Nos, spot red flags in DRHP

AGS Transact provides a slew of customised products and services, and operates in payment solutions as well as banking and other automation solutions.