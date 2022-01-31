AGS Transact Technologies to make market debut today; here's what GMP suggests

AGS Transact Technologies shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday, January 31. Mumbai-based AGS Transact Tech -- an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider -- commanded a marginal premium in the grey market ahead of its debut on Dalal Street. Dealers said AGS Transact's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 5 on Monday. Grey market is an unofficial market for unlisted securities.

ALSO READ

AGS Transact Technologies GMP

Date GMP (in rupees) Jan 31 5 Jan 31 5 Jan 29 5 Jan 28 - Jan 27 - Jan 26 5 Jan 25 5 Jan 24 10 Jan 23 15 Jan 22 15 Jan 21 15

(Source: IPO Watch)

Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, expects a flattish listing (near the issue price) for AGS Transact shares on BSE and NSE.

"The IPO seemed to be richly priced and got a moderate response to its offer. The top and bottom line growth is lacking. On the top of it, broader markets have corrected deeply which may impact its listing," he told CNBCTV18.com.

ALSO READ: How to read key IPO Nos, spot red flags in DRHP

The IPO of AGS Transact Tech, bidding for which was open from January 19 to January 21, saw an overall subscription of 7.8 times the shares on offer. Under the IPO, AGS Transact shares were available for bidding in the price band of Rs 166-175 apiece.

The portions reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) were subscribed 2.7 times and 25.6 times respectively. The quota reserved for retail investors saw a booking of 3.1 times.

ALSO READ: How to read key IPO Nos, spot red flags in DRHP

AGS Transact Technologies provides a slew of customised products and services, and operates in the segments of payment solutions, banking automation solutions and other automation solutions.