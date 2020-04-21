Agriculture Agrochemicals busy playing out their cards during current market crisis; stocks rally over 100% from their March lows Updated : April 21, 2020 08:26 AM IST The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has deeply affected all the core sectors but agrochemicals including pesticides and insecticides are currently in high demand. Normal monsoon forecast and agrichemicals placed under essential services are the two primary reasons working out for this space. Agrochemicals stocks have soared over 100 percent from their March lows.