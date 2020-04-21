  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex cracks 800 points, Nifty below 9,100; Chris Wood reduces India exposure
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens lower at 76.45 against dollar
Home Market Stocks
Agriculture

Agrochemicals busy playing out their cards during current market crisis; stocks rally over 100% from their March lows

Updated : April 21, 2020 08:26 AM IST

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has deeply affected all the core sectors but agrochemicals including pesticides and insecticides are currently in high demand.
Normal monsoon forecast and agrichemicals placed under essential services are the two primary reasons working out for this space.
Agrochemicals stocks have soared over 100 percent from their March lows.
Agrochemicals busy playing out their cards during current market crisis; stocks rally over 100% from their March lows

You May Also Like

Motilal Oswal Real Estate raises Rs 1,150 cr for 4th realty fund; commits Rs 550 cr investment in 9 projects

Motilal Oswal Real Estate raises Rs 1,150 cr for 4th realty fund; commits Rs 550 cr investment in 9 projects

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement