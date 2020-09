Shares of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries gained on Tuesday after the Supreme Court allowed 10 years to the telecom companies for a staggered payment of AGR.

While the DoT had sought 20 years, telcos such as Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices had asked for a 15 years' timeline.

The 10-year timeline for payment of AGR dues to begin from April 1, 2021, and the companies need to pay 10 percent upfront, SC noted.

However, the Apex Court added that default in payments would invite interest, penalty, along with contempt of court. The court also said that the telecom companies will have to submit an undertaking to pay AGR dues as per the SC order.

Bharti Airtel rose as much as 4.8 percent to Rs 539 after the verdict and Reliance Industries added 2 percent to Rs 2,121.75 on BSE after the judgment did not appear to raise any demand on Airtel and Jio for dues owed by RCom and Videocon.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea pared morning gains to decline 10 percent to Rs 9.18.

As per the DoT assessment, the total amount due by top telecom operators was Rs 1.19 lakh crore. Bharti Airtel owed Rs 43,989 crore, Vodafone Idea (Rs 58254 crore) and Tata Teleservices (Rs 16,798 crore).