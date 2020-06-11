  • SENSEX
AGR case in SC: Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel share price recovers marginally after hearing concludes

Updated : June 11, 2020 02:18 PM IST

The telecom stocks recovered marginally from a volatile trade on Thursday as the Supreme Court heard the case on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR).
At 2 pm, the Vodafone Idea's share price traded 6.45 percent lower to Rs 10.15 while Bharti Airtel traded 0.50 percent lower to Rs 564.25 on the NSE. Meanwhile, Tata TeleServices's shares rose 1.41 percent higher to Rs 3.60.
