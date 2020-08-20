Market AGR case: Telecom stocks fluctuate; Reliance Communications gains most this week, Vodafone Idea slips Updated : August 20, 2020 04:11 PM IST The telecom sector remained in focus this entire week over Supreme Court's hearing on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues case and its staggered payment timeline. The three major stocks from the space reacted differently every day. Reliance Communications' shares surged while Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel continued to swing between gains and losses. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply