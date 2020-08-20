  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

AGR case: Telecom stocks fluctuate; Reliance Communications gains most this week, Vodafone Idea slips

Updated : August 20, 2020 04:11 PM IST

The telecom sector remained in focus this entire week over Supreme Court's hearing on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues case and its staggered payment timeline.
The three major stocks from the space reacted differently every day. Reliance Communications' shares surged while Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel continued to swing between gains and losses.
AGR case: Telecom stocks fluctuate; Reliance Communications gains most this week, Vodafone Idea slips

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Axis Bank launches hiring initiative 'Gig-a-Opportunities', to hire up to 1,000 in a year: Official

Axis Bank launches hiring initiative 'Gig-a-Opportunities', to hire up to 1,000 in a year: Official

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end lower, over 1%; broader market outperforms, NTPC top gainer

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end lower, over 1%; broader market outperforms, NTPC top gainer

Banks sanction over Rs 1 lakh crore concessional loans to KCC holders

Banks sanction over Rs 1 lakh crore concessional loans to KCC holders

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement