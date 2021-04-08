Aggressive, moderate and conservative: IIFL lists April portfolios for investors with different risk appetites

Markets have remained volatile in the last one month owing to rising US 10-year treasury yields amid the second wave of COVID-19 across the globe. Despite general market volatility, mid and smallcap indices have outperformed large caps as retail investors continue to show strong interest in the broader market.

IIFL Securities in a report noted that despite a notable correction in recent weeks, India’s frontline indices are still commanding rich valuations. But with the sharp resurgence in new coronavirus cases in the country, the pace of the ongoing economic revival would depend on the progress of the vaccination, it added.

Therefore, the Indian markets are susceptible to near-term volatility mainly owing to rising US bond yields and growing risk of strict lockdown in key states witnessing a spike in fresh covid cases, explained the brokerage.

The brokerage has come up with various portfolios for different risk investors —Aggressive, Moderate and Conservative. Aggressive portfolio targets above-market return using high beta and midcap ideas. A moderate portfolio uses a multi-cap approach to reduce volatility. A Conservative portfolio is built with objectives of less volatility and capital protection.

The portfolios have a CAGR of up to 124 percent for a time period of 1 year, as per the brokerage. The aggressive and moderate portfolios have also outperformed the benchmark Nifty since inception.

Globally, despite US Fed’s assurance to accommodate higher inflationary pressure, global markets remained concerned about rising US bond yields. However, approval of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package and proposal of a massive $2.0 trillion infrastructure bill by the US is likely to bring back the optimism across the markets, observed IIFL. Thus, short-term sentiments are likely to be volatile due to hopes of a rapid vaccination-driven economic recovery falters amid reinstatement of lockdowns in certain parts of the world, it stated.