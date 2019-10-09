Market
Afternoon session: Sensex up 280 points, Nifty holds 11,200; bank index gains over 2%
Updated : October 09, 2019 12:55 PM IST
Benchmark equity indices turned positive after a flat start on Wednesday led by a surge in banking stocks, especially IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank.
At 12:32 pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex was up 280 points or 0.75 percent to trade at 37,809.76, while Nifty50 was trading 80.320 points or 0.71 percent higher at 11,205.90.
During the afternoon session, Nifty Bank was the best-performing index (up 2.09 percent), while Nifty IT (down 0.93 percent) was the worst-performer.
