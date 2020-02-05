Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Afternoon Session: Sensex up 130 points; Nifty reclaims 12,000 level; YES Bank rallies 8%

Updated : February 05, 2020 01:24 PM IST

Broader markets outperformed benchmarks as Nifty Midcap100 gained 0.91 percent while Nifty Smallcap100 added 0.70 percent.
Investors await the outcome of RBI’s sixth bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting for FY20 which is expected to maintain a status quo on key rates.
Among sectors, gains in Nifty Realty, Nifty Metals, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Bank helped Nifty reclaim 12,000 level. Nifty Media and Nifty IT were the only to trade in the red.
Afternoon Session: Sensex up 130 points; Nifty reclaims 12,000 level; YES Bank rallies 8%

You May Also Like

Indian-origin Citi banker, earning over €1 million, suspended for stealing sandwiches, say reports

Indian-origin Citi banker, earning over €1 million, suspended for stealing sandwiches, say reports

US Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB corruption scandal

US Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB corruption scandal

Aim to produce 1.6 lakh bikes with Bajaj Auto in 2020, says KTM

Aim to produce 1.6 lakh bikes with Bajaj Auto in 2020, says KTM

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement