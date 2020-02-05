Market Afternoon Session: Sensex up 130 points; Nifty reclaims 12,000 level; YES Bank rallies 8% Updated : February 05, 2020 01:24 PM IST Broader markets outperformed benchmarks as Nifty Midcap100 gained 0.91 percent while Nifty Smallcap100 added 0.70 percent. Investors await the outcome of RBI’s sixth bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting for FY20 which is expected to maintain a status quo on key rates. Among sectors, gains in Nifty Realty, Nifty Metals, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Bank helped Nifty reclaim 12,000 level. Nifty Media and Nifty IT were the only to trade in the red.