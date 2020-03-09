Market Afternoon Session: Sensex slides 2,100 points, Nifty below 10,400; Reliance Industries drops 12% as crude prices slump Updated : March 09, 2020 01:35 PM IST Heavy selling in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC twins, L&T, ONGC, Vedanta among others dragged Nifty below 10,450 levels. The Sensex was trading at 13-month low while the Nifty was down around 1850 points from its all-time high. Nifty has fallen 15 percent from January levels of 12,430. Nifty Bank was also trading at 14-month low levels.