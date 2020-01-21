Afternoon session: Sensex, Nifty extend losses dragged by realty, auto stocks

Indian benchmark indices extended losses Tuesday afternoon on reduced risk appetite after the International Monetary Fund slashed India's FY20 GDP growth forecast to 4.8 percent. Investor sentiment also dampened on weak third-quarter earnings by select heavyweights.

At 12 pm, the Sensex traded 79.50 points or 0.19 percent lower at 41,449.41 while the Nifty50 index traded at 12,197.60, down by 26.95 points or 0.22 percent.

Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto fell over 1 percent each followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metals and Nifty Bank. Nifty Media was trading 1.82 percent higher.

Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, ONGC and GAIL (India) remained the Nifty50 top gainers while Asian Paints, M&M, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Power Grid Corporation were the top losers.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell almost 2 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after brokerages raised concerns over slow loan growth of the bank. The stock fell 1.94 percent to Rs 1,586.50 as against the previous close of Rs 1,618.05 on the BSE.

Shares of Can Fin Homes gained over 4 percent on Tuesday after the company posted robust earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 405, surging 4.01 percent against the previous close of Rs 389.35 on the BSE.

On the global front, Asian shares took a sudden turn for the worse on Tuesday as mounting concerns about a new strain of coronavirus in China sent a ripple of risk aversion through markets.

