Afternoon session: Sensex, Nifty extend losses dragged by realty, auto stocks
Updated : January 21, 2020 12:22 PM IST
Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto fell over 1 percent each followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metals and Nifty Bank. Nifty Media was trading 1.82 percent higher.
Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, ONGC and GAIL (India) remained the Nifty50 top gainers while Asian Paints, M&M, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Power Grid Corporation were the top losers.
