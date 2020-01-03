Afternoon Session: Sensex, Nifty extend losses as crude oil prices spike

Indian benchmark indices traded lower on Friday afternoon as investor sentiment dampened on the rise in crude oil prices post-US airstrikes in Iraq, heightening the geopolitical tensions.

Heavy selling in banks, auto, financial services, oil marketing companies, metals and realty sectors dragged Nifty below 12,250 levels. Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma were the only index trading in green.

At 12:40 pm, the Sensex was trading 170.06 points or 0.42 percent lower at 41,450.58 while the Nifty50 was at 12,226.90, down 55.30 points or 0.45 percent.

Investors wobbled due to the escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after the US airstrikes in Iraq killed Qassem Soleimani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' elite Quds Force, and one of the most prominent and influential military figures in Iran.

Brent crude futures jumped nearly $3 to their highest since September on rising concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers of Nifty50 while Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, GAIL India, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys led the gains.

The stock price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation surged over 4 percent intraday after the company won all the 7 oil and natural gas blocks on offer in the latest bid round.

IIFL Securities shares were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala purchased 27.85 lakh shares of the company. The stock was trading at Rs 47, up 4.91 percent from the previous close on the National Stock Exchange.

RITES share price rose over 3 percent intraday after the company said it has secured a major project from the Government of Bangladesh. According to the BSE regulatory filing, it said, "RITES has secured a major work of project Management Consultancy from the Government of Bangladesh amounting to Rs. 99.94 crore in relation to 4 laning of National Highway in Bangladesh."

The share price of SpiceJet slipped 7 percent intraday after the crude oil prices spiked up.

Asian stocks were mixed Friday and oil prices surged after an escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Benchmarks in Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Australia and some Southeast Asian markets advanced. Japanese markets were closed.