Afternoon Session: Sensex, Nifty extend gains; Auto, FMGC stocks lead

Indian market traded near all-time highs on Thursday afternoon led by gains in auto, FMCG, IT and PSU banks. At 12:25 pm, the Sensex was trading at 41,679.01, up 120.44 points or 0.29 percent and the Nifty was trading at 12,254.25, up 32.60 points or 0.27 percent.

The Nifty Auto index gained 1 percent followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Banks. The real estate and metal index were the only to trade under pressure.

Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Motors were the Nifty50 top gainers while Yes Bank, Grasim Industries, Vedanta, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

Shares of Yes Bank slipped over 4 percent intraday after India Ratings downgraded its long-term issuer rating to ‘IND A’ from ‘IND A+’ and its short-term issuer rating to ‘IND A1 from IND A1+’.

Shares of Goa Carbon were locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent after the company said that its Paradeep unit will likely resume production from December 2019.

In global markets, Asian shares pulled back from a one-and-a-half year peak as investors opted profit booking ahead of holiday trade and looked to fresh data on the state of the global economy. Investors also remained cautious as the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.