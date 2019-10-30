Market
Afternoon session: Sensex holds 40,000, Nifty up 60 points; SBI, ITC top gainers
Updated : October 30, 2019 01:07 PM IST
Indian markets continued to trade higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday led by the gains in PSU banking stocks.
At 12:35 pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 234.26 points or 0.59 percent higher at 40,066.10, while Nifty50 was up 61.60 points or 0.52 percent at 11,847.60.
Nifty PSU Bank index was the best-performing index, rallying over 3 percent, while Nifty Media declined 0.35 percent followed by Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty.
