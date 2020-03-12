  • SENSEX
Afternoon Session: Sensex falls over 2,200 points; Nifty below 9,800 as sell-off intensifies

Updated : March 12, 2020 01:20 PM IST

Both the indices, Sensex and Nifty, have lost more than 20 percent from their recent high scaled in January, formally entering the bear market territory.
All the sectoral indices are trading at 52-week low while Nifty Midcap and smallcap indices slipping over 7 and 9 percent, respectively.
All the Nifty constituents declined with Yes Bank, BPCL, Axis Bank, Vedanta and Adani Ports & SEZ being the top losers.
