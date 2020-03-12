Afternoon Session: Sensex falls over 2,200 points; Nifty below 9,800 as sell-off intensifies

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, tumbled more than 6 percent Thursday afternoon in line with global equity markets that reeled under brutal sell-off due to the coronavirus pandemic that has taken the global economy by storm.

Both the indices, Sensex and Nifty, have lost more than 20 percent from their recent high scaled in January, formally entering the bear market territory.

At 12:50 pm, the Sensex slumped 2,229.52 points or 6.25 percent to 33,467.88 and the Nifty slipped 664.15 points or 6.35 percent to 9,794.25.

All the sectoral indices are trading at 52-week low while Nifty Midcap and smallcap indices slipping over 7 and 9 percent, respectively.

All the Nifty constituents declined with Yes Bank, BPCL, Axis Bank, Vedanta and Adani Ports & SEZ being the top losers.

Sajjid Chinoy, chief India economist at JPMorgan believes that global growth may dip to -1 percent because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, investor wealth worth over Rs 8 trillion was wiped off in early trade as equity markets crashed amid global equity selloff after World Health Organization termed the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has bought 2 million barrels of extra Saudi oil for loading in April, a company official said, after the Kingdom slashed the selling price and announced plans to raise output to record 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

Shares of SBI lost 34 percent in 2020, on a year-to-date basis. The scrip is currently trading at its lowest level since July 5, 2016 with a market cap of Rs 1.97 lakh crore. The company's standalone book value (9MFY20) stands at Rs 260.5 per share.

Tata Motors stock traded around Rs 90, half of what it is was going for at the beginning of 2020. Tata Sons had invested Rs 6,500 crore Rs 150 per share in October 2019.

ONGC has declined 50 percent in 2020 YTD and is currently trading at a 15-year low. Its market cap is has breached Rs 1 trillion for the first time since August 2004 due to lower crude prices, fall in gas prices to a multi-month low, and debt in the books post buying govt’s stake from HPCL.

Globally, financial markets reeled on Thursday as stocks dived and oil slumped after US President Donald Trump took the dramatic step of banning travel from Europe to reduce the impact of the coronavirus, threatening more disruptions to trade and the world economy.