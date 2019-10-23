Market
Afternoon Session: Sensex extend gains, Nifty crosses 11,600; PSU banks rise
Updated : October 23, 2019 02:05 PM IST
Benchmark equity indices turned positive on Wednesday after IT and PSU Bank index gained over a percent.
During the afternoon session, Nifty PSU Bank was the best-performing index (up 1.46 percent).
Eicher Motors, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Titan and State Bank of India were the top-Nifty gainers while Adani Ports, Zee Entertainment, ONGC, Vedanta and Grasim remained the top laggards.
