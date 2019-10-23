Afternoon Session: Sensex extend gains, Nifty crosses 11,600; PSU banks rise

Benchmark equity indices turned positive in afternoon trade on Wednesday after IT and PSU Bank index gained over a percent.

At 12:55 pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex was up 129.29 points or 0.33 percent to trade at 39,090.58, while Nifty50 was trading 30.80 points or 0.27 percent higher at 11,618.35.

During the afternoon session, Nifty PSU Bank was the best-performing index (up 1.46 percent), while Nifty Media was the worst-performing index (down 1.73 percent).

Eicher Motors, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Titan and State Bank of India were the top-Nifty gainers while Adani Ports, Zee Entertainment, ONGC, Vedanta and Grasim remained the top laggards.

Infosys shares erased early losses and rose over 1 percent on increased buying. Infosys shares jumped as much as 1.83 percent to Rs 655.35 per share on the BSE intraday.

The share price of RBL Bank plunged 18 percent intraday on Wednesday after the lender reported a sharp spike in provisions and deterioration in the asset quality in the July-September quarter.

HDFC Securities has maintained 'buy' rating on AU Small Finance Bank at a target price of Rs 807 per share, an upside potential of over 17 percent over the long-term.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as revenue warnings from Texas Instruments raised worries about the global tech sector and after British lawmakers forced the government to hit the pause button on the latest Brexit deal.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.