Indian benchmark indices traded higher Wednesday afternoon as investors opted buying in beaten-down heavyweight stocks after a brutal sell-off in the previous session.

The Indian markets were shut on Tuesday on account of a public holiday. Markets had tumbled more than 4 percent on Monday.

At 12:55 pm, the Sensex gained 238.22 points or 0.67 percent to 35,873.17 and the Nifty was trading 49.60 points or 0.47 percent higher at 10,501.05.

Gains in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC, Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, among others helped Nifty trade near 10,500 levels.

Among sectors, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Media traded higher while Nifty Metals, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG traded in the red.

Yes Bank, ZEEL, Bharti Infratel, Reliance Infratel and Hero MotoCorp led gains among Nifty constituents while GAIL India, BPCL, Tata Steel, Indian Oil Corporation and JSW Steel were the top losers.

Shares of oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) surged nearly 6 percent after falling over 12 percent in the previous session (Monday). The sentiment was lifted as oil prices continued to rise for the second straight day, lifted by hopes that US producers will cut output. RIL had hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,094.95 on Monday owing to a crash in crude oil prices after Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered a price war.

Shares of RBL Bank rallied 15 percent on Wednesday after its management clarified that the bank is financially strong, well-capitalized, profitable and a growing entity with strong governance set up. After the debacle at Yes Bank, there were rumours around the financial health and stability of the RBL Bank. The management clarified that the rumours were based on misinformation and also warranted a clarification.

Globally, Asian shares and Wall Street futures fell on Wednesday, as growing scepticism about Washington's stimulus package to fight the coronavirus outbreak knocked the steam out of an earlier rally. Markets had been recovering from a brutal global selloff on Monday that was triggered by the double shock of an oil price crash and the worsening outbreak.

