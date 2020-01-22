Afternoon Session: Markets trade lower as auto, metal stocks drag; Nifty below 12,150

The Indian benchmark indices erased morning gains to trade lower on Wednesday afternoon dragged by selling in auto and metals stocks.

At 1:10 pm, the Sensex traded 98.43 points or 0.24 percent lower at 41,225.38, while the Nifty50 index was trading at 12,137.10, down 32.75 points or 0.27 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metals fell 1 percent each followed by Nifty Bank. Nifty IT gained over 1 percent.

Grasim Industries, Nestle India, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and Infosys were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Coal India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, NTPC, and Tata Motors were the top losers.

Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH rallied over 14 percent after it reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The scrip surged 14.50 percent to touch a high of Rs 2,390 apiece on the BSE, quoting its highest level since listing on July 4, 2019.

Havells India's share price slipped nearly 5 percent intraday after the company reported weak Q3 earnings. The consolidated net profit rose 2.81 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 201.22 crore in the December quarter.

Vedanta shares rose more than 2 percent intraday after a report said that the Anil Agarwal-led firm is looking to sell a minority stake in Cairn India to a strategic partner.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets recovered ground as China's response to a virus outbreak tempered some fears of a global pandemic, although Shanghai shares initially slipped amid worries about a hit to domestic demand and tourism.