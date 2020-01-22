Market
Afternoon Session: Markets trade lower as auto, metal stocks drag; Nifty below 12,150
Updated : January 22, 2020 01:38 PM IST
Grasim Industries, Nestle India, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and Infosys were the Nifty50 top gainers.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Coal India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, NTPC, and Tata Motors were the top losers.
