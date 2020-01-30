Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Afternoon Session: Markets trade lower ahead of F&O expiry, Nifty below 12,050

Updated : January 30, 2020 12:53 PM IST

Concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic in China also weighed on sentiment.
At 12:42 pm, the Sensex was trading at 40,917.51, down 281.15 points or 0.68 percent and the Nifty was trading at 12,046.30, down 83.20 points or 0.69 percent.
Afternoon Session: Markets trade lower ahead of F&O expiry, Nifty below 12,050
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI slaps penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank

RBI slaps penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank

India to have more than 1 lakh startups by 2025, says Mohandas Pai

India to have more than 1 lakh startups by 2025, says Mohandas Pai

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement