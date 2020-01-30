Afternoon Session: Markets trade lower ahead of F&O expiry, Nifty below 12,050

Concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic in China also weighed on sentiment.
At 12:42 pm, the Sensex was trading at 40,917.51, down 281.15 points or 0.68 percent and the Nifty was trading at 12,046.30, down 83.20 points or 0.69 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more