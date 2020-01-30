Afternoon Session: Markets trade lower ahead of F&O expiry, Nifty below 12,050

Indian benchmark indices traded lower on Thursday afternoon amid investor cautiousness as Union budget announcement and the January series futures and options expiry draw near.

Concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic in China also weighed on sentiment.

At 12:42 pm, the Sensex was trading at 40,917.51, down 281.15 points or 0.68 percent and the Nifty was trading at 12,046.30, down 83.20 points or 0.69 percent.

Selling across sectors dragged Nifty below 12,050 levels. Nifty Pharma, Nifty Bank and Nifty IT were the worst hit.

YES Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the Nifty50 top losers, while Eicher Motors, UPL, Bharti Infratel, PowerGrid Corporation and NTPC led the gainers.

Escorts Ltd shares rallied over 6 percent in the early trade after the company’s December quarter earnings beat estimates driven by gross margin expansion. The scrip touched intraday high of Rs 796.70 after rising 6.48 percent against the previous close on the BSE.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) shares declined over 6 percent in early trade after brokerages gave the FMCG major mixed ratings post its third quarter results. Godrej on Wednesday reported a 5.11 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 445.20 crore in the third quarter ended December, helped by volume growth in domestic business.

Strides Pharma Science's share price surged over 6 percent intraday on Thursday after the company posted strong Q3 FY20 earnings. The small-cap pharma company posted revenue growth of 28.52 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 732.44 crore as against Rs 569.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Globally, stocks in Asia dipped in Thursday morning trade as the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold and investors continued to watch for developments on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.