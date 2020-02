Indian benchmark indices traded higher Tuesday afternoon led by buying across sectors as global cues turned positive after Chinese factories slowly resumed operations.

Gains in metal, auto and banking stocks helped Nifty trade above 12,100 levels. The number of new coronavirus infections fell, bringing a semblance of normalcy to the global markets.

At 1:05 pm, the Sensex surged 322.56 points, or 0.79 percent, to 41,302.18, and the Nifty gained 105.65 points, or 0.88 percent, to 12,137.15.

Buying across the board was led by Nifty Metals, Nifty Media, Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services.

GAIL India, JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors and NTPC were the Nifty50 top gainers, while YES Bank, Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Coal India and Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers.

ITC share price gained 3 percent after the company hiked prices of cigarettes by 10-12 percent.

GAIL India shares rose 4 percent on robust Q3 results and positive brokerage views. The company posted a 12.93 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit at Rs 2,029.51 crore for the quarter ended December 31. The gas major had posted a profit of Rs 1,797.04 crore in the same period last year.

Globally, Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday as China's factories struggled to re-open after an extended break, though analysts warned investors might be underestimating how economically damaging the challenge was likely to be.