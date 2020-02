Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, traded marginally higher Thursday afternoon supported by buying in state-run lenders and metal stocks.

At 12:30 pm, the Sensex gained 59.38 points, or 0.14 percent, and was trading at 41,382.38, while the Nifty was trading 19.50 points, or 0.16 percent, higher at 12,145.40.

Barring FMCG, all other sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty PSU Banks, Nifty Metals, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma.

IndusInd Bank emerged as the biggest gainer, rising up to 5 percent; it was followed by Tata Steel, Yes Bank, ZEEL and ONGC on the Nifty, while Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, Nestle India, and IOCL were the top losers.

Max Financial Services shares surged over 15 percent to touch a fresh 52-week high of Rs 597.60 ahead of the crucial board meeting to consider stake sale plan. Earlier, CNBC-TV18 reported that Max Financial Services and Max Life Insurance have called a joint board meeting on Thursday to discuss the sale of Max Group chairman Analjit Singh's stake in a group company.

Sterlite Technologies' share price rallied 7 percent after the company won an order worth Rs 1,500 crore.

Thomas Cook (India)'s share price rose more than 14 percent ahead of the company's board meeting scheduled for February 26, 2020 to consider and approve proposal for buyback the company's equity shares.

Globally, Asian stocks slipped and so did the region's currencies on Thursday, as the number of coronavirus cases rose in South Korea and Japan and investors quit local assets in favour of safety further afield.