Afternoon Session: Markets touch day’s high; Banks, realty, auto stocks gain
Updated : January 23, 2020 12:30 PM IST
At 12:10 pm, the Sensex was trading 69.09 points or 0.17 percent higher at 41,184.47, while the Nifty50 index was trading at 12,127.25, up 20.35 points or 0.17 percent.
Nifty Realty index gained the most followed by Nifty PSU Banks, Nifty Auto, and Nifty IT sectors.
