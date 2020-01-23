#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Afternoon Session: Markets touch day’s high; Banks, realty, auto stocks gain

Updated : January 23, 2020 12:30 PM IST

At 12:10 pm, the Sensex was trading 69.09 points or 0.17 percent higher at 41,184.47, while the Nifty50 index was trading at 12,127.25, up 20.35 points or 0.17 percent.
Nifty Realty index gained the most followed by Nifty PSU Banks, Nifty Auto, and Nifty IT sectors.
Afternoon Session: Markets touch day’s high; Banks, realty, auto stocks gain
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV