Afternoon Session: Markets extend rally, Nifty trades above 12,000; metal stocks gleam
Updated : November 25, 2019 01:27 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices extended the early morning rally in Monday's afternoon session led by positive comments by the US and China on the trade deal.
At 12:50 pm, the Sensex was trading 387 points or 0.96 percent higher at 40,747.05 while the Nifty50 rallied 117 points or 0.98 percent higher at 12,031.65.
Nifty Metal remained the best-performing index of the day, surging 2.58 percent followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Pharma.
