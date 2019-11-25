#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Afternoon Session: Markets extend rally, Nifty trades above 12,000; metal stocks gleam

Updated : November 25, 2019 01:27 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices extended the early morning rally in Monday's afternoon session led by positive comments by the US and China on the trade deal. 
At 12:50 pm, the Sensex was trading 387 points or 0.96 percent higher at 40,747.05 while the Nifty50 rallied 117 points or 0.98 percent higher at 12,031.65.
Nifty Metal remained the best-performing index of the day, surging 2.58 percent followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Pharma. 
Afternoon Session: Markets extend rally, Nifty trades above 12,000; metal stocks gleam
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV