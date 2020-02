Indian benchmark indices traded half a percent lower Thursday afternoon on concerns over domestic economic growth after a drop in industrial output in December and a spike in retail inflation in January.

At 1 pm, the Sensex fell 0.42 percent or 175.59 points to 41,390.31 and the Nifty was trading at 12,152.90, down 48.30 points or 0.40 percent.

India's Industrial production dipped to 0.3 percent in December 2019 against 2.5 percent in the year-ago month on a poor show by the manufacturing sector. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown at 2.5 percent in December 2018.

Further, retail inflation inched up to 7.59 percent in January to hit a six-year high on costlier food items, showed government data on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35 percent in December 2019 and 1.97 percent in January last year.

Selling in private lenders, financial services, metals and realty stocks dragged Nifty below 12,150 levels.

Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media and Nifty IT were the sectors trading in green.

IndusInd Bank, Coal India, ONGC, NTPC and ICICI Bank were the top losers among Nifty50 while YES Bank, State Bank of India, Titan Company, ZEEL and Hindalco Industries were the top gainers.

The share price of state-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) climbed 13 percent intraday hitting a record high post earnings and interim dividend announcements. In its third-quarter earnings this fiscal, the company reported an almost three-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 206 crore driven by the strength in ticketing.

Shares of private lender Yes Bank surged over 7 percent after it received non-binding expressions of interest (EOI) from several prominent investors. On Wednesday, the bank said that it received non-binding expressions from four investors namely JC Flowers & Co. LLC; Tilden Park Capital Management LP; OHA (UK) LLP (part of Oak Hill Advisors) and Silver Point Capital.

Globally, Asia's share market rally paused on Thursday, bonds rose and trade-exposed currencies fell as a sharp rise in new coronavirus deaths and infections dented hopes that its spread was slowing.