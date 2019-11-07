Market
Afternoon Session: Markets erase losses, Nifty reclaims 12,000; broader indices rise
Updated : November 07, 2019 02:11 PM IST
The Indian markets erased earlier losses on Thursday on rumours that China and the US have agreed to cancel existing tariffs in different phases.
At 2:08 pm, the Sensex surged 141.49 points or 0.35 percent higher at 40611.27 while the Nifty50 index rose 33.80 points or 0.28 percent at 11999.80
Reuters reported, "China and the United States must simultaneously cancel some existing tariffs on each other's goods for both sides to reach a "phase one" trade deal, the Chinese commerce ministry said."
