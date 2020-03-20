  • SENSEX
Market off high; Sensex sheds 1,000 points from day's highs; Nifty near 8,500

Updated : March 20, 2020 02:26 PM IST

Indian stock market saw a surprise bounce back during Friday's afternoon trade boosted by the gains in the Nifty IT index and global bourses.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT remained the best-performing index while Nifty Realty was the only one to trade in the red. 
At 1:40 pm, the Sensex was trading 2,000 points higher to 30,308 while the Nifty index was at 8,859, up 596 points.
