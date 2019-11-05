Market
Afternoon Session: Market turns negative, Nifty50 below 11,900; broader indices plunge
Updated : November 05, 2019 03:02 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices turned negative on Tuesday after the broader indices plunged over 140 points each. Pharma and media stocks falter the most, falling nearly 2 percent.
At 1:08 pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 157.09 points or 0.40 percent lower at 40,142.52, while the Nifty50 index was trading 51.15 points or 0.43 percent at 11,890.15.
