Afternoon Session: Market turns negative, Nifty50 below 11,900; broader indices plunge

Indian equity benchmark indices turned negative on Tuesday after the broader indices plunged over 160 points each. Pharma and media stocks falter the most, falling nearly 2 percent.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 165 points or 0.98 percent at 16,699.65, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was trading 54 points or 0.93 percent lower at 5,743.80.

At 1:08 pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 157.09 points or 0.40 percent lower at 40,142.52, while the Nifty50 index was trading 51.15 points or 0.43 percent at 11,890.15.

Yes Bank, UPL, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finance and SBI were the Nifty50 top gainers in the afternoon session, while Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Grasim, Infosys and UltraTech Cement remained the top laggards.

The Nifty PSU Bank index was the only one trading in the green while others landed in the red territory with the majority of the losses seen in the Nifty Pharma (- 1.26 percent) and the Nifty Media ( -1.73 percent).

Shares of Yes Bank surged nearly 9 percent on Tuesday after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Monday bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of the private sector lender for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions.

Software company Intellect Design Arena's stock price tanked 20 percent intraday on Tuesday on account of weak Q2 earnings. The 20 percent intraday fall in the stock brought down the price per share to Rs 149.60.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks saw a rise in valuations in October as equities surged on signs that Washington and Beijing were nearing a truce in their 16-month-long trade war amid upbeat third-quarter earnings by heavyweights.

