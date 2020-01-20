#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Afternoon Session: Market trades lower; Nifty below 12,300; TCS, RIL, IOCL top losers

Updated : January 20, 2020 01:48 PM IST

Broader indices also started to trade lower, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes down 0.35 percent and 0.24 percent respectively.
Nifty PSU Media index fell over 1.4 percent followed by Nifty Banks, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metals.
Afternoon Session: Market trades lower; Nifty below 12,300; TCS, RIL, IOCL top losers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

Oil prices surge over 1% after military blockade in Libya disrupts output

Oil prices surge over 1% after military blockade in Libya disrupts output

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV