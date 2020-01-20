Afternoon Session: Market trades lower; Nifty below 12,300; TCS, RIL, IOCL top losers

Indian benchmark indices erased early gains to trade lower on Monday afternoon dragged by index heavyweights such as Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, among others.

A surge in crude oil prices after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down dented investor sentiment, analysts said.

At 12:40 pm, the 30-share BSE index was trading 217.86 points or 0.52 percent lower at 41,727.51 while the NSE's Nifty50 index was trading at 12,287.80, down 64.55 points or 0.52 percent.

Broader indices also started to trade lower, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes down 0.35 percent and 0.24 percent respectively.

Nifty PSU Media index fell over 1.4 percent followed by Nifty Banks, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metals. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty were the only sectoral indices to trade in the green.

Bharti Infratel, Power Grid, BPCL, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers while Indian Oil Corporation, Zee Entertainment, TCS, Adani Ports and Reliance Industries remained the top losers.

The share price of Tata Consultancy Services slipped over 1 percent intraday on Monday after brokerages remained bearish on the stock.

Credit Suisse in its report said, "This is the third successive revenue miss, and the valuations are also steep at current levels. The company is a high-quality franchise but is not immune to an uncertain environment." Therefore, the brokerage placed a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,950/share.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) shares plunged over 7 percent after the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) of NSE Indices Limited decided to exclude the country's flagship oil company from the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) index. Further, sell flows in IOC can be seen to the tune of Rs 1,950 crore, reported CNBC-TV18, citing people aware of the development.

On the global front, Asian shares held near a 20-month top on Monday even as investors took some money off the table following a strong run recently, while oil jumped to more than a one-week high after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down.