Market
Afternoon Session: Market trades lower as metal, auto stocks drag; Nifty holds 12,000
Updated : February 10, 2020 01:13 PM IST
At 12:55 pm, the Sensex was trading 179.99 points or 0.44 percent lower at 40,961.86, while the Nifty was trading at 12,027.50, down 70.85 points or 0.59 percent.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Eicher Motors, and Britannia were the top Nifty50 losers.
UPL, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cipla and ICICI Bank were the top Nifty50 gainers.