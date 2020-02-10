Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 10
Asian markets fall as coronavirus concerns weigh on sentiment
Oil prices fall on oversupply worries as virus hits China demand
Rupee opens 6 paise higher against dollar
Home Market Stocks
Market

Afternoon Session: Market trades lower as metal, auto stocks drag; Nifty holds 12,000

Updated : February 10, 2020 01:13 PM IST

At 12:55 pm, the Sensex was trading 179.99 points or 0.44 percent lower at 40,961.86, while the Nifty was trading at 12,027.50, down 70.85 points or 0.59 percent.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Eicher Motors, and Britannia were the top Nifty50 losers.
UPL, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cipla and ICICI Bank were the top Nifty50 gainers.
Afternoon Session: Market trades lower as metal, auto stocks drag; Nifty holds 12,000

You May Also Like

Volvo completes BS-VI transition before April 1 deadline, says no price hike till March 31

Volvo completes BS-VI transition before April 1 deadline, says no price hike till March 31

Deep Dive: This automation stock delivered over 1,000% returns in last 10 years

Deep Dive: This automation stock delivered over 1,000% returns in last 10 years

Eight of 10 most valued firms add Rs 1.57 lakh crore in market cap

Eight of 10 most valued firms add Rs 1.57 lakh crore in market cap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement