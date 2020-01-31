Afternoon Session: Market trades lower as Economic Survey sees FY21 GDP growth at 6-6.5%; Nifty tests 12,000
Updated : January 31, 2020 01:56 PM IST
Among sectors, Nifty Metals, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto fell the most while Nifty Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG traded in the green.
Broader indices also traded in the red with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indexes down 0.61 percent and 0.16 percent respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more