Afternoon Session: Market trades little higher as heavyweights support; Nifty still below 12,150
Updated : January 28, 2020 01:27 PM IST
Among sectors, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Bank and Nifty Realty traded in green while Nifty Metal and Nifty Media were under pressure.
Broader indices also traded in the green with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indexes up 0.25 percent and 0.31 percent respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more